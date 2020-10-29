Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

Two dead in terror attack in France

by Stephen Drill in London
29th Oct 2020 7:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A terror attack in Nice, France, has claimed the life of at least two people, with several others hurt.

Early reports from France say that the stabbing attack happened at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

At least two person have been killed and several others hurt in the attack.

"I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack," Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted.

"I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice."

 

 

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed there was an incident.

"#Nice: a police operation is in progress. Avoid the area and follow the instructions. After having had the mayor of Nice @cestrosi, I'm chairing a crisis meeting at the Home Office," he tweeted.

There were reports that a woman was killed inside the cathedral.

More to come

Originally published as Two dead in terror attack in France

More Stories

Show More
france terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Altum ‘deeply concerned’ about Lauga GKI fire comments

        Premium Content Altum ‘deeply concerned’ about Lauga GKI fire comments

        Politics Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga suggested the timing of the fire on GKI was suspicious.

        • 29th Oct 2020 6:56 PM
        Police seize knife in Kershaw Gardens incident

        Premium Content Police seize knife in Kershaw Gardens incident

        News Authorities were called in this afternoon after a male person wearing a black...

        Prison for man with ‘appalling’ history of traffic offending

        Premium Content Prison for man with ‘appalling’ history of traffic offending

        Crime He has been jailed for his latest offence where he rode a motorbike to work...

        LNP aiming to stuff $300 into CQ’s stockings for Christmas

        Premium Content LNP aiming to stuff $300 into CQ’s stockings for Christmas

        News The LNP’s $300 Rego Rebate could contribute $27.2 million worth of stimulus into...