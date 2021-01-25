Menu
Two men have died in a single vehicle crash in Taabinga this morning. Photo/File
News

Two dead, one injured in horror Burnett crash

Tristan Evert
24th Jan 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 4:57 AM
Two men have died and another man has been injured following a single vehicle traffic crash in Taabinga this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate just before 4.30am a silver station wagon was travelling south west along the Bunya Highway when it left the roadway and overturned.

As a result of the crash a 34-year-old man and 39-year-old man died from their injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Brisbane via helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations into the crash.

South Burnett

