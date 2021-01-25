Two deaths in a week has coast school community reeling

A long-serving staff member at St Brendan's College, Peter Bartlett lost his battle with brain cancer on Sunday.

The St Brendan’s College community is reeling after the tragic deaths of two beloved members of its family in the past week.

Long-serving staff member Peter Bartlett is being remembered as a “remarkable human being who positively influenced many lives”.

Peter, who in August 2019 was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, lost his battle on Sunday morning.

His death came just days after Year 11 student Rhys Yore was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Yeppoon on Wednesday.

The college has opened its chapel to all those grieving, and is welcoming staff, students, family and friends to light a candle and to say a prayer for Peter and Rhys.

A post on the school’s Facebook page paid tribute to them.

“Rhys Yore, Year 11 student, was tragically killed in a traffic accident last Wednesday night and will be sadly missed by friends at the college and throughout the wider community,” it read.

St Brendan's College Year 11 student Rhys Yore died in a single-vehicle accident in Yeppoon last Wednesday night.

“Peter Bartlett, a long-standing and much-loved staff member, finally succumbed to his illness and died peacefully surrounded by family this morning.

“Peter was a remarkable human being who positively influenced many lives, not only the students he taught but across many facets of life here in Central Queensland.

“The loss of these two lives will be greatly felt within the school and across the entire Capricorn Coast and beyond.”

Tributes are flowing in the school’s Facebook page.

Debbie N Denis Malone: A very sad time for the St Brendan’s family and for the Yeppoon community. Our sympathies to both families. May they both Rest In Peace.

Izzy Fairley: Sending prayers to the families of these two beautiful souls, to the friends that stuck by their sides, the Yeppoon Community. May they both Rest In Peace and that the Lord Jesus welcomes them with open arms.

Margaret Kimmorley: Many, many condolences to the Bartlett and Yore families and their friends and to the St Brendan’s community. Beyond tragic.

Toni Cameron: My deepest condolences to both families. Barto, you touched so many lives. I’m glad our paths crossed in life, good memories working with you.

Justine Hodges: So much loss in such a short time. Sympathy, love and strength to all families and friends.

Edric Kelai: Loss to humanity. R.I.E.P Pete and Rhys.

Julie Simpson: Our deepest condolences to all the family and friends of Peter Bartlett, as my husband Simmo says, He was one of the good ones and didn’t deserve this. Condolences to the family and friends of Rhys, too young, too soon.

Samantha Suthers: Two lives that will leave a hole in many hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole St Brendan’s Community in this very sad time.