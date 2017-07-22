Two dog fights, same address, same day

The first attack report indicated there were dogs fighting each other and the owner of one of the dogs was bitten at a James Street, Mount Morgan address.

EMERGENCY services are responding to the second dog fight today at the same address in Rockhampton.

Reports indicate Queensland Ambulance Service is at the scene already, but police have now been called back to the same address for what has been reported as a second attack.

This report came in about an hour before the second one.

A police officer who has attended the address on both occasions reports there was a fight between two dogs and the owner has tried intervene.

It is believed the owner is now en route to Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten while trying to stop the dogs from fighting.