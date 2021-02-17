Two exciting new brands to fill H&M at Stockland Rockhampton

The H&M Rockhampton store will be closing on March 15.

The H&M Rockhampton store will be closing on March 15.

Plans to fill the soon to be vacant H&M store at Stockland Rockhampton have already begun.

The Morning Bulletin can confirm two international companies will be sharing the site – TK Maxx and Time Zone.

The former Cotton On store, which has moved down to the former Harris Scarfe site, would also be reconfigured into two specialty tenancies.

A tender for the design and construction of the stores was released by Stockland this month with work to begin in April and to be completed by September.

The work includes the reconfiguration of the existing H&M tenancy into two new mini major tenancies being TK Maxx and Time Zone and two specialty tenancies.

TK Maxx.

The existing amenities and rooms are to be demolished and new amenities, including a parent’s room, and cleaners room will be built.

The amenities would be at the rear and can be accessed by all four stores.

The existing travelator and entry lobby will be demolished, and new travelators and a lobby installed.

Stockland has already begun the process of de-fitting Cotton On.

It was announced this month H&M Rockhampton would close, along with a Sydney store and the Townsville store.

The last day of trade at the Rockhampton store will be March 15.

The Rockhampton TK Maxx store departments will include womenswear, women’s intimates, gifts and homeware, kidswear, luggage, men’s basics, menswear, shoes, toys and women's accessories.

A Queensland TK Maxx grand opening in 2017.

TK Maxx, is part of the TJX International company which began in 1976 in America and is retailer of home and apparel fashions.

The company opened stores in Australia 2015 after it acquired Trade Secret and converted all of the company’s stores to TK Maxx in 2017.

In 2017 the company had 38 stores across Australia.

It was rumoured in 2018 the company was heading to Rockhampton as an executive was in town looking at potential sites.

The brand is well known for selling Australian and international goods at low prices with up to 60 per cent off the recommended retail price.

The closest TK Maxx stores to Rockhampton are in Townsville and Brisbane.

Timezone opening at Springfield.

The Rockhampton Time Zone venue will have more than 100 arcade games with a games floor, bumper cars, bowling and party room, drinks bar and a kiosk.

Time Zone was established in 1978 with the first store in Perth and it was the first family oriented video amusement facility at the time.

A mini bowling will be opened at the Rockhampton store, similar to the Springfield one.

The company expanded internationally in 1995 and now has stores in more than 200 locations across Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The venues have games and attractions for entertainment including bowling, bumper cars, escape rooms, arcade games, glow golf, karaoke, laser tag and top spin.

Time Zone has nine stores in Queensland with the closest stores to Rockhampton in Hervey Bay and Mackay.