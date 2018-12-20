Blonde tourists decapitated in sex attack

Louisa Jespersen, pictured, and her friend Maren Ueland, both from Scandinavia, had been camping when they were both slaughtered. Picture: Supplied

Detectives investigating the horrific slaughter of two Scandinavian backpackers in their tent in Morocco believe it was sexually motivated.

It's thought the three suspects from nearby Marrakech may have stalked Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Norway, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Denmark, before attacking them while they slept on Monday, The Sun reports.

The bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found dead near Imlil in the High Atlas Mountains, Morocco. Picture: Marrakechalaan.com via AP

The women were found in and outside the tent. One had been decapitated, while the other had a serious throat wound.

But police source told Morocco World News the murder investigation has excluded robbery as the motive because none of the victims' belongings were missing.

Rather, sexual assault may have been the motive for the crime at a spot six miles from the remote mountain village of Imlil, near the foot of Mount Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak.

It has emerged that the suspects were camped 600 metres from Louisa and Maren.

Authorities at the scene where the bodies of two Scandinavian women were found dead in the Atlas Mountains, a popular hiking destination. Picture: marrakechalaan.com via AP

It is alleged after committing the murders they fled, leaving their tent in which was a forgotten ID of one of the arrested men.

The suspects were also filmed on CCTV moving towards the spot where the women were camping.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Norway, was one of the women found murdered. Picture: Supplied

They are now being hauled back to the scene of the crime to explain how the killings happened, according to a source.

A source told Morocco World News: "The suspects were camping in the same area that the murder took place.

"Witnesses saw the group at night as they were heading to the camp area."

Maren's mum told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that her daughter was a "warm and engaged".

She said: "Her first priority was safety."

Maren Ueland, 28, from Denmark, had been training to be a tourist guide. Picture: Supplied

"The girls had taken all the precautionary measures before embarking on this trip."

Both were students of "outdoor activities and cultural guidance" at the University of Southeastern Norway.

They had reportedly set up a camp near Imlil which is a popular tourist destination at the foot of the Toubkal peak which is the highest in Africa.

Norwegian Foreign Minister press officer Ane Lunde told national broadcaster NRK: "We are aware that a Norwegian citizen is reported dead in Morocco.

"We are now working through our Embassy in Rabat to map the situation and find out what has happened.

"In doing this, we are upholding contact with Moroccan authorities."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.