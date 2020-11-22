Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
News

Two fishermen rescued in waters off Gladstone

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men were rescued in seas off Gladstone early this morning after their fishing boat sank around 4am.

The pair activated their safety beacon from a life raft and were picked up by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter shortly after.

Rescue Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said the fishermen were well equipped to make themselves noticeable in the challenging conditions.

"They had flares and a beacon, which enabled his crew to fly straight to them, using a signal homer in the aircraft and night vision equipment," Mr Jowsey said.

The crew lowered a radio device down to the raft, to enable the men to maintain communications with rescuers, as it's believed their mobile phone had stopped working.

The pilot flew in a circle pattern, holding the position of the life raft, while Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue travelled to the scene, to safely collect the men.

Other search and rescue aircraft were also on scene.

It's believed the fishermen were well and in good spirits.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue gladstone water rescue water rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Gladstone region bushfire close to contained

        Premium Content UPDATE: Gladstone region bushfire close to contained

        Breaking Residents reported flames were around 300 meters from some properties when the fire first broke out.

        UPDATE: Man hospitalised following stray dog attack

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man hospitalised following stray dog attack

        Breaking The man reportedly sustained significant injuries in the frightening attack.

        Toddler suffers head, neck injuries in playground fall

        Premium Content Toddler suffers head, neck injuries in playground fall

        Breaking BREAKING: It is believed the toddler fell over a meter from the equipment.

        Senator defends Special Forces amid alleged war crimes

        Premium Content Senator defends Special Forces amid alleged war crimes

        Politics It comes following recent allegations that both Afghani citizens and prisoners were...