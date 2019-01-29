Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virgin flight on the runway
Virgin flight on the runway Erle Levey
Offbeat

Two flights sent home via Rocky

Jack Evans
by
29th Jan 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Hamilton Island-bound Virgin Australia aircraft were diverted to Rockhampton Airport on Monday afternoon as bad weather prevented them from landing on the popular tourist hotspot.

One of the flights had departed from Brisbane and the other had departed from Melbourne.

The flights returned to their departure ports after briefly refuelling at Rockhampton Airport.

Flights departing Hamilton Island were also affected as hundreds were stranded on the Hamilton Island Airport awaiting finer weather.

Disgruntled traveller stranded on Hamilton Island waiting for rain to clear.
Disgruntled traveller stranded on Hamilton Island waiting for rain to clear. Twitter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    premium_icon I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    Offbeat North Rockhampton High graduate had no idea he would received an OP1 score and has no plans to go to university

    Homicide detectives investigating Rockhampton deaths

    premium_icon Homicide detectives investigating Rockhampton deaths

    Crime VIDEO: A man and a woman were found dead overnight

    Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    premium_icon Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    Education Here's what you need to know about Year 12 assessment changes

    Flash flooding cuts Bruce Highway

    Flash flooding cuts Bruce Highway

    News Further rain in north could cause more delays