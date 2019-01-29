Two flights sent home via Rocky

Virgin flight on the runway

Erle Levey

TWO Hamilton Island-bound Virgin Australia aircraft were diverted to Rockhampton Airport on Monday afternoon as bad weather prevented them from landing on the popular tourist hotspot.

One of the flights had departed from Brisbane and the other had departed from Melbourne.

The flights returned to their departure ports after briefly refuelling at Rockhampton Airport.

Flights departing Hamilton Island were also affected as hundreds were stranded on the Hamilton Island Airport awaiting finer weather.