Two friends come together to grow CQ’s new dance school

FRIENDS: Oscar Mueller and Alexandra and Annie Darnley-Stuart, and Beryl Collins from the Allegra Dance Academy. Picture: Jann Houley

A PHYSIO from Canberra and a dancer from New Zealand walk into a church hall in Yeppoon …

No, it’s not the beginning of a joke but, in fact, the beginning of a beautiful friendship and gave rise to one of Central Queensland’s new dance schools.

Alexandra Darnley-Stuart is the mum-of-two who began visiting our coast about five years ago to see her retired parents and fell in love with the climate.

Born and raised in chilly Canberra, Ms Darnley-Stuart pursued a career in ballet as far as Boston and Tula in the United States.

She is also a practising physiotherapist.

“A friend with kids a similar age to mine told me, if I started a dance school, she would send her kids,” she said.

“It got me thinking I would love to have an after-school class to teach my daughter, Annie.”

Ms Darnley-Stuart began the Allegra Dance Academy classes in ballet, tap and jazz, as well as a strength class, in the Queen St hall, which happens to be right across the road from a house Beryl Collins rented.

Ms Collins, who taught dance in New Zealand for 42 years, moved to the region with her husband, who works at the Blackwater mines.

“I just popped over one day because I was interested in a space to teach adult dance classes,” she said.

“I said to Alex I’d be happy to help out with any teaching and then, when she went on maternity leave (with Oscar, now 10 months), I took over for a term.”

Both women said they were amazed by the extent of talent in the region, and proud of how their students tackled the challenge of moving their classes online.

“We’ve designed project classes which include demonstrations and theory questions and the students film themselves and send it back to us,” Ms Darnley-Stuart said.

“It would have been easy to throw it in and wait until the coronavirus was over, but our students and their parents have been so amazing in how they adapted.”