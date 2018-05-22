Two girls in custody after 'punch up' in Rocky court

A VIOLENT brawl broke out between two young girls at Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning leaving them both in custody.

Around 10.05am, loud yelling was heard outside courtroom one in the waiting area where two juveniles erupted in a "punch up".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes was called out of the court room to deal with the situation as he was beginning a case.

Then acting magistrate Mark Morrow closed the court and asked the girls be brought before the dock.

Mr Morrow wanted both girls to be charged with Contempt of Court.

Both girls have been remanded in custody until 2pm today.

Witnesses say the girls were in a physical fight before they were separated.

Mr Morrow was looking over the CCTV footage.