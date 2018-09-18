Two hospitalised after car rolls, hits tree on Cap Coast

A WOMAN was seriously injured after a crash on the Capricorn Coast early this morning which hospitalised two people.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the single-vehicle roll-over on the Scenic Hwy around 2.40am where a man and woman were injured.

The crash happened at the northern end of the long stretch of road near the Yeppoon Information Centre.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the crash where the car reportedly rolled off the road and into a tree.

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured and rushed to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury and cuts to her legs.

A man in his 20s was also taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a leg injury and multiple cuts.