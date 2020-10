Queensland Ambulance paramedics attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Allenstown last night.

EMERGENCY services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Allenstown, south Rockhampton last night.

Queensland Ambulance were contacted about the crash which occurred at the intersection of Canning Street and William Street at 6.46pm.

A male and a female patient were both transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.