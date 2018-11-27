Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man and a woman were hospitalised after they were stuck in rough surf at Wurtulla Beach.
A man and a woman were hospitalised after they were stuck in rough surf at Wurtulla Beach. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Two hospitalised after near-drowning on Coast beach

Ashley Carter
by
27th Nov 2018 7:06 AM

TWO people have been hospitalised after they almost drowned at a Sunshine Coast beach yesterday evening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to a near-drowning at Wurtulla Beach, off Bellbird Ct, at 5.25pm.

Witnesses at the scene reported two Canadian tourists had got into trouble in the surf, and were pulled to safety by local passers by.

The QAS spokesman said a man, with injuries consistent with post immersion, and a woman in her 20s were treated at the scene.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the beach, but was not required.

The patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

near drowning queensland ambulance service rough surf wurtulla beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CQ law students score prestigious international scholarships

    premium_icon CQ law students score prestigious international scholarships

    News They'll use the scholarships to get firsthand experience in global legal issues

    • 27th Nov 2018 6:53 AM
    No power for residents during heatwave

    No power for residents during heatwave

    Weather Repairs planned this weekend, with temperatures still topping 40

    • 27th Nov 2018 6:47 AM
    Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    premium_icon Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    Crime Jason Ryan Felthouse pleaded not guilty and the trial continues

    • 27th Nov 2018 6:40 AM
    Well-known Gracemere bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    premium_icon Well-known Gracemere bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    Crime Arrest was the culmination of an exhaustive police investigation

    Local Partners