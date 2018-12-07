Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TWO vehicle crash caused heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this afternoon.
A TWO vehicle crash caused heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this afternoon. Frank Redward
News

Two hospitalised in head-on crash

Jasmine Minhas
by
6th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: TWO people have been hospitalised following a head-on crash on the Pacific Hwy this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident, involving a silver sedan and a van, north of the Big Banana just before 2pm.

Emergency crews retrieved a female who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

The spokesperson said a 17-year-old female was bleeding from the nose while a 16-year-old female suffered chest pain from the airbag deploying.

The male driver of the van, 41, reportedly suffered no injuries.

The site has now been cleared.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2.15PM: A TWO-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

One of two southbound lanes is closed after the accident, involving a silver sedan and a van, took place just before 2pm at the Bruxner Park Rd intersection.

NSW Ambulance, NSW Police and Fire and Rescue crews are attending the scene.

Motorists should expect delays.

car crash coffs harbour pacific highway pacific highway accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man 53, jailed for relationship with 14yo stepdaughter

    premium_icon Man 53, jailed for relationship with 14yo stepdaughter

    News His actions came to the attention of the police when the girl told her cousin what had been happening

    CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    premium_icon CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    News A tribute to a man who has reshaped the region's education landscape

    $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    premium_icon $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    Health People in Capricornia will save up to $7,000 a year

    Uber kicked off in Rocky yesterday not everyone is happy

    premium_icon Uber kicked off in Rocky yesterday not everyone is happy

    Careers The ride sharing service hopes to cash in during the silly season

    Local Partners