Two hours of Wicked, Mamma Mia, Les Mis and more

Broadway and Beyond - last year's lead vocalists Jacob Goves, Amanda Hock, Angelo Conway and Rhonda Janes are pictured - will play to the Pilbeam in October.

The lights of Broadway might be a long way from Central Queensland but for two nights in October they will shine bright when 20 of the region's finest singers, dancers and musicians perform Broadway & Beyond at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Broadway & Beyond is a celebration of musical theatre, cabaret, rock, pop and jazz in a two-hour high energy live show of dazzling song and dance.

Broadway & Beyond has become a staple event in Rockhampton's entertainment calendar, and in 2020 has partnered with the Rockhampton Regional Council for a special showcase concert at the Pilbeam Theatre.

This year's performers include the vocal talents of Angelo Conway, Rhonda and Claire Janes, Amanda Hock, Brad Villiers, Jacob Goves, Maddi McDonald along with musicians from the band of Rockhampton Regional Council's productions of Mamma Mi a, Kinky Boots and We Will Rock You, plus an ensemble of some the region's most experienced dancers.

Broadway & Beyond will see performers reprising many of their characters' hit songs from past local musicals plus a huge range of audience favourites from Wicked, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Les Miserables, Evita, Anything Goes, Jesus Christ Superstar, We Will Rock You, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Jekyll & Hyde, Hairspray, and many more!

Rockhampton Regional Council first presented Broadway and Beyond as a one-off production in 2013, featuring local performers from its popular community musicals.

Since that performance, the concept morphed into an annual event from 2018 driven by the local performers who also star in the show.

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services spokesperson Cr Drew Wickerson urged people to support this local production.

"Because of COVID 19 we haven't been able to enjoy live theatre this year, so now that the Pilbeam Theatre is open again, albeit with some restrictions, I encourage people to support local performers and come and be wowed by this show," he said.

"This is a great sampling of music theatre shows. Rockhampton certainly has some very talented performers and I look forward to seeing them on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre in Broadway & Beyond," he said.

"This is a great show for the whole family or to bring a group of friends along to. But just a reminder, to enable social distancing in the venue, book together to be seated together," Cr Wickerson said.

Broadway and Beyond is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

It will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, at $35 for adults with concessions available, are on sale now from the theatre Box Office - phone 4927 4111 and online at www.seeitlive.com.au

The Pilbeam Theatre has made some changes to the way it operates to keep us all safe from COVID 19. More information: www.seeitlive.com.au/welcomeback