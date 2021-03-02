Two in hospital after alleged assault at Silly Solly’s

Police outside Silly Solly's in East St, Rockhampton. Picture: Melanie Plane

A man and a teenage boy are in hospital after what appears to be an alleged assault at Silly Solly’s in Rockhampton’s CBD.

The incident reportedly occurred at the East St store about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggest a person was allegedly armed with a baseball bat and threatening people outside the store.

There were believed to be 15 people involved in the alleged incident, however, this was unconfirmed.

A man in his 40s and a teenage boy were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

They were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions with facial lacerations.

Queensland Police Service could not provide further information regarding the alleged incident.