Two in hospital after capsizing boat on secluded CQ beach

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and a Queensland Ambulance four-wheel-drive unit were both tasked to attend the scene of a "flipped boat” just before 2pm this afternoon.

The accident occupied in waters off Stockyard road near Five Rocks, about 40km north of Yeppoon on a secluded stretch of coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

One of the people was a man in his 50s and suffered facial injuries.

No information was available on the second patient.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Coast Guard was not tasked to respond.