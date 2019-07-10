Menu
Two in hospital after capsizing boat on secluded CQ beach

Jack Evans
by
10th Jul 2019 4:36 PM
THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and a Queensland Ambulance four-wheel-drive unit were both tasked to attend the scene of a "flipped boat” just before 2pm this afternoon.

The accident occupied in waters off Stockyard road near Five Rocks, about 40km north of Yeppoon on a secluded stretch of coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

One of the people was a man in his 50s and suffered facial injuries.

No information was available on the second patient.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Coast Guard was not tasked to respond.

boating queensland ambulance racq capricorn helicopter rescue service yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

