Queensland Ambulance Service.
Two in hospital after car and bus collide at north Rocky intersection

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2019 5:07 PM
TWO people are in hospital after a car and bus collided at a busy north Rockhampton intersection.

At 4.20pm, paramedics were called to a vehicle and bus crash at the intersection of Richardson Rd and Alexandra St, Kawana.

A woman in her 50s suffered back and leg pain and a man, unknown age, suffered chest pain.

Both were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A third person was assessed but declined hospital transportation.

car and bus crash kawana tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

