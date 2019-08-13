Two in hospital after car leaves road and crashes into trees

TWO people found themselves in hospital last night after crashing their vehicle of a major highway and into nearby trees.

At 9.15pm, paramedics were called to the Leichhardt Highway, near Theodore, after reports of a vehicle which left the road way and crashed into trees.

The road was closed just after 10pm, with emergency services on scene, and cleared by 11pm.

Paramedics treated a woman for lower back pain and a man, who appeared to be uninjured.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Theodore Hospital.