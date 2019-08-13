Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Two in hospital after car leaves road and crashes into trees

Aden Stokes
by
13th Aug 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people found themselves in hospital last night after crashing their vehicle of a major highway and into nearby trees.

At 9.15pm, paramedics were called to the Leichhardt Highway, near Theodore, after reports of a vehicle which left the road way and crashed into trees.

The road was closed just after 10pm, with emergency services on scene, and cleared by 11pm.

Paramedics treated a woman for lower back pain and a man, who appeared to be uninjured.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Theodore Hospital.

leichardt highway queensland ambulance service single vehicle crash theodore tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Kershaw Gardens camper van battle re-ignites

    premium_icon Kershaw Gardens camper van battle re-ignites

    News Council accused of 'moving the goal posts' to suit its own needs

    Holidaymakers give Kershaw plan the thumbs up

    premium_icon Holidaymakers give Kershaw plan the thumbs up

    News Visitors welcome council move to cater for camper vans

    'It's an escape for me to get into another character'

    premium_icon 'It's an escape for me to get into another character'

    News From Dallas to Dante Rage; the rise of a Rockhampton wrestler.

    'Selfish' behaviour by driver with six months of offending

    premium_icon 'Selfish' behaviour by driver with six months of offending

    Crime Eddie Hill knew it was illegal but told police he chose to anyway