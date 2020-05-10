Menu
Two in hospital after bike and vehicle crash

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:45 PM
TWO people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a motorbike and vehicle crash near Mount Tamborine on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just before 4:30pm at Canungra in the Gold Coast hinterland, with ambulance crews including critical care and high-acuity response teams responding soon after.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is in a serious condition after reportedly suffering multiple injuries.

The woman is in a stable condition.

