Two in hospital after separate Central Qld crashes

A man in his 20s was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital last night after his vehicle hit a kangaroo in Marlborough.
Amber Hooker
TWO people were taken to hospital following separate crashes on Central Queensland roads since last night.

The first was a man in his 20s who was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital for his injuries after his vehicle hit a kangaroo on Saint Lawrence Rd, Marlborough.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) attended the crash about 6.22pm and report the man was in a stable condition, but suffered abdominal and neck pain.

Early this morning a second patient was involved in a separate two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Hwy in Nebo about 5.41am.

The QAS report the patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

Another person was assessed at the scene but declined treatment or transport.

