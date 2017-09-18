Two in hospital after separate Central Qld crashes

TWO people were taken to hospital following separate crashes on Central Queensland roads since last night.
The first was a man in his 20s who was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital for his injuries after his vehicle hit a kangaroo on Saint Lawrence Rd, Marlborough.
The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) attended the crash about 6.22pm and report the man was in a stable condition, but suffered abdominal and neck pain.
Early this morning a second patient was involved in a separate two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Hwy in Nebo about 5.41am.
The QAS report the patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.
Another person was assessed at the scene but declined treatment or transport.