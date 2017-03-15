Two in hospital after three Rockhampton crashes

Two vehicles have collided on the Capricorn Hwy near Gracemere.

LATEST 11.40AM: TWO people are recovering in Rockhampton Hospital following three separate crashes within 30 minutes across the Rockhampton region this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed patients were transported from crashes on the Capricorn Hwy and Norman Gardens.

She said one patient was transported to hospital from the Capricorn Hwy smash in a stable condition.

She said a man involved in a crash on Norman Rd and subsequent assault was also transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the man, the driver of a truck which was involved in the bingle, was assaulted by the occupants of the second vehicle involved.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were investigating after the man suffered minor injuries and chest pain after the assault.

Scenes of Crime police crews were called to the scene just after 9am.

Investigations are ongoing.

PARK AVENUE

8.50AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

It is unclear at this stage how many people are involved in the incident but it is understood there may be entrapments.

9AM: EMERGENCY services are struggling to locate a reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

More information to come when available.

9.30AM: POLICE have located a crash in the vicinity of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd.

The crash has actually occurred closer to the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Richardson Rd with the crashed vehicles located in the slipway in front of Eureka St Furniture and Thomo's Betta Home Living.

NORMAN GARDENS

8.38AM: POLICE are at the scene of a traffic crash in Norman Gardens which has escalated into a punch-up.

It is understood a man has been assaulted following a rear-ender between a truck and another vehicle at the intersection of Norman Road and River Rose Drive.

Reports from the scene indicate the a man is lying on the ground with minor injuries and suffering chest pain. Queensland Ambulance crews are en route.

The other party involved in the crash and assault is speaking with police.

Norman Road Wet Weather crash: Two vehicles collided in wet weather at the intersection of Norman Rd and River Rose Dv this morning.

9AM: QAS crews are at the scene of a crash and assault in Norman Gardens treating a man with minor injuries and chest pain.

Scene of Crime police crews have also been called to the scene.

Emergency services respond to a crash on Norman Road. Chris Ison ROK150317ccrash2

9.50AM: POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an assault which followed a crash on Norman Rd this morning.

A Police spokesman said a truck and a car collided at the intersection of Norman Rd and River Rose Dv resulting in an altercation between the driver of the truck and the occupants of the other vehicle.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault and investigations are ongoing.

Emergency services respond to a crash on Norman Road. Chris Ison ROK150317ccrash1

CAPRICORN HIGHWAY

8.30AM: EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy near Gracemere.

Initial information suggests two vehicles have collided on the Rockhampton side of the traffic lights outside the Gracemere shopping centre.

It is unclear at this stage whether anyone has been injured. The vehicles are off the road.

9AM: IT IS understood one person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital from a crash on the Capricorn Hwy.

The Morning Bulletin understands the scene of the crash is now clear.

With potentially heavy rain forecast across the region today, motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.

More to come.