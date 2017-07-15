Two in hospital after Tilt Train hits car in Rocky

FILE PHOTO: A Queensland Rail Tilt Train also collided with a utility at the intersection of Denison and William street in Rockhampton in February 2012.

TWO people were taken to hospital after their car collided with a Tilt Train in Rockhampton early this morning.

The accident happened at the corner of William and Denison streets when a car moved onto the tracks and was hit by the Tilt Train about 12.50am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the train was moving very slowly at the time.

He said there were no details about why the car was in the path of the train.

Two people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Blood was taken from the driver of the car for mandatory testing for any possible blood alcohol and/or drug levels.

The Tilt Train was delayed for two hours before continuing on its journey.

No one on board the train was injured.

The crash site was the same location of a Tilt Train accident in February, 2012 when a utility carrying three young men ploughed into the train around the same time of night.

Map showing 2012 collision between a QR Tilt train and a utility near the intersection of Denison and Williams Streets Rockhampton. Map source : Google Maps Google Maps

No one was killed but one of the victims needed 18 stitches to his face after the collision and the 17-year-old driver had re-constructive surgery for a broken arm.