Two in hospital after Yeppoon Rd crash
TWO people were taken to hospital overnight after a crash off Yeppoon Rd about 7pm Thursday night.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crash was reported off Yeppoon Rd at the Old Byfield Rd intersection.
There were unconfirmed reports one car may have hit, or almost hit, a cow and was then rear-ended by the second vehicle.
Queensland Ambulance Service reported a man in his 40s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with leg injuries, while a woman was taken to Yeppoon Hospital as a precaution.