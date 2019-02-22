Menu
A two-vehicle crash on Yeppoon road left two people in hospital overnight.
Two in hospital after Yeppoon Rd crash

Aden Stokes
22nd Feb 2019 8:09 AM

TWO people were taken to hospital overnight after a crash off Yeppoon Rd about 7pm Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crash was reported off Yeppoon Rd at the Old Byfield Rd intersection.

There were unconfirmed reports one car may have hit, or almost hit, a cow and was then rear-ended by the second vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported a man in his 40s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with leg injuries, while a woman was taken to Yeppoon Hospital as a precaution.

