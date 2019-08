TWO people are in hospital following a car crash at a busy Emerald intersection.

At 9.44am, paramedics received a call about a two vehicle crash on Opal and Roberts Sts.

Two people were involved in the accident, a man in his 30's and a woman in her 60's.

The man suffered a head injury and the woman had some chest pain following the accident. Both were taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.