Two-in-one opportunity for Emu Park pathway and parking

TWO projects to benefit locals and tourists in Emu Park will be married together if Livingstone Shire Council is successful in a funding application to the Department of Main Roads Transportation and Tourism Connections program.

In order to fully fund parking and pedestrian accessibility adjacent to Bell Park, councillors yesterday voted to reallocate funding from the 2020-21 approved pathway projects to support the application.

The cost for both the Hill St shared path extension and the Hill St tourist car park upgrade is estimated to be $415,000 with $207,500 in external funds, $85,000 in council funds and a $27,500 shortfall.

Cr Glenda Mather said the current path was an eyesore in the main street, causing damage to vehicles and difficulties to people with wheeled walkers and prams.

"This will provide a pathway for the disabled or people with children and also regulated parking,” she said.

"This will allow us to do it all instead of in two stages.”

Cr Jan Kelly agreed it was a good opportunity, for an extra $27,500 outlay, to take funding from other parts of the budget for an outcome with so much intrinsic value to the community.

"We were planning to do it anyhow, now we have the opportunity to get money from the State Government,” she said.

The motion was unanimously agreed to though Cr Tom Wyatt sought assurance that any trees likely to be interrupted during the process be given specialised treatment.

He was assured no trees were involved but still wanted caution exercised about the use of heavy machinery in their vicinity.