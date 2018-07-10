Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
News

Two injured in Bruce Highway crash overnight

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jul 2018 7:27 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay last night.

Just before 8pm, emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Walz Road at Bakers Creek following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews attended.

"We were on scene for about 40 minutes, it was a two vehicle crash with no entrapments," the spokesman said.

"Our crews removed the vehicles from the roadway and left the scene in the hand of Queensland Police."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"Paramedics transported two patients with minor injuries to Mackay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

bakers creek bruce highway bruce highway crash queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services queensland police walz road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    premium_icon Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    News Council to encourage Microfactories as solution to landfill and waste on Capricorn Coast

    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    Motoring RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    premium_icon Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    News Stephanie Kutty's star is on the rise in new film, Stardom.

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:19 AM
    BHP calls for Aurizon to be brought to heel

    premium_icon BHP calls for Aurizon to be brought to heel

    Business BHP's Qld chief: Aurizon will need to reconsider its position.

    Local Partners