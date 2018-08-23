Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

Two injured in crash at busy Rocky intersection

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Aug 2018 11:00 AM

PARAMEDICS are treating two people who were injured in a Rockhampton crash this morning at a busy intersection.

Queensland Ambulance Service report crews were called to the crash on Yaamba and Richardson Rds in Norman Gardens to a two vehicle crash just before 10am.

A spokesperson from QAS said paramedics were at the scene treating two patients who have been injured.

One has a knee injury while the other has only minor injuries.

They are due to be transported to hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

