Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

