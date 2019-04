12.30PM: TWO people are believed to be injured after a vehicle rollover north of Rockhampton.

Two men, both in approximately in their 20s, have reportedly sustained cuts and abrasions after their car rolled on Stanage Bay Road at Shoalwater.

The Morning Bulletin understands the rollover happened near the grey gate to Shoalwater Bay.

Emergency Services are heading to the scene now and a rescue helicopter has been activated.

More to come