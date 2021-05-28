Two injured in vehicle rollover near Clermont

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a single-vehicle rollover near Clermont on Friday afternoon.

Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Clermont on Friday afternoon.

A male in his late teens and a female patient both sustained minor injuries from the incident that occurred on the Gregory Highway about 12.30pm, about 5km south of Clermont.

The male suffered chest and neck injuries and the female was treated for an ankle injury.

Both were taken to Clermont Hospital in stable conditions.

