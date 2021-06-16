Two injured, Peak Downs Highway blocked after crash
Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway southwest of Mackay.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.20pm Wednesday at Winchester.
Traffic is blocked on both directions of the highway.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured.
Winchester is about 40km southeast of Moranbah.
Subscriber benefits:
How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription
How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox