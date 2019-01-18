UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after car incinerated in rollover

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kanyan Rd and the Bruce Hwy, between Gootchie and Glenwood, on Friday, January 18 about 10.44am, where there was a single-vehicle rollover which caught fire after the collision.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kanyan Rd and the Bruce Hwy, between Gootchie and Glenwood, on Friday, January 18 about 10.44am, where there was a single-vehicle rollover which caught fire after the collision. Boni Holmes

UPDATE: THE Bruce Hwy has re-opened after a car burst into flames following a rollover near Glenwood.

Traffic slowed to a crawl near the intersection of Kanyan Rd and the highway, between Gootchie and Glenwood, after 11am on Friday morning.

A man and woman in their 60s were treated for minor injuries after their car, travelling northbound, rolled on the highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the pair managed to extricate themselves from the vehicle, which caught fire soon after.





Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene and found the car "well involved" in fire which had spread to spark a "small grass fire", a QFES media spokesperson said.

The grass fire was extinguished quickly, and the vehicle fire was also believed to be out.

EARLIER: Two people are being treated after a single-vehicle rollover near Glenwood on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kanyan Rd and the Bruce Hwy, between Gootchie and Glenwood, about 10.44am.

The Chronicle understands one of the vehicles caught fire after the collision.

Two patients are being assessed on scene by paramedics.

More to come.