Crime

Two jailed over foiled bid to smuggle $350m of ice on ship

by Georgia Clark
4th Feb 2020 11:07 AM
TWO men are behind bars after a whopping 400kg haul of ice was found stashed inside car bonnets on a ship bound for Sydney.

Border authorities made the bust on a ship bound for Sydney's Port Botany from Malaysia in late November 2018.

Two men have been jailed over the seizure of 394.9kg of pure methamphetamine. Picture: AFP
Two men have been jailed over the seizure of 394.9kg of pure methamphetamine. Picture: AFP

Authorities found more than 394kg of methamphetamine concealed inside 71 car bonnets packed into three shipping containers after noticing "anomalies" in the crates.

The ice is estimated to have a street value of more than $350 million.

 

18-year-old Aus Chen Pham and 20-year-old Wei Ming Du were sentenced yesterday in Sydney Central Local Court over the importation. Picture: AFP
18-year-old Aus Chen Pham and 20-year-old Wei Ming Du were sentenced yesterday in Sydney Central Local Court over the importation. Picture: AFP

Further inspection of the bonnets revealed a crystalline substance inside the skin of the bonnets - which tested positive for ice.

Chen Pham, 18, and 20-year-old Wei Ming Du have been jailed for five and a half and nine years prison respectively over the seizure.

Australian border authorities alleged the two men were due to receive the shipment before passing it onto other members of a criminal syndicate.

In late 2018, police raided homes in Granville, Rhodes and Penshurst, where the two men were arrested.

Pham was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug. He was sentenced to 5.5 years, with a non-parole period of 3 years' imprisonment.

Du was also charged and prosecuted for a prior importation of 3.94 kilograms of pure MDMA.

He was charged with two counts of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, namely methamphetamine and MDMA.

He was sentenced to 9 years, with a non-parole period of 5.5 years' imprisonment.

 

The ice was found concealed in 71 car bonnets packed into shipping containers. Picture: AFP
The ice was found concealed in 71 car bonnets packed into shipping containers. Picture: AFP

crime drugs drug smuggling drug trafficking editors picks ice methamphetamine

