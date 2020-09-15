Two juveniles taken into custody for stolen crashed car

10AM: THE CAR which crashed into a tree this morning has been reported as stolen.

The Holden Barina was stolen was Koongal overnight.

Two juveniles, a male and female have been taken into custody.

7.40AM: A CAR filled with four passengers has crashed into a tree early this morning in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred on Kerrigan St and Thozet Rd at 5.30am in Frenchville.

Four patients were treated by paramedics.

A man in his 30s and a female teenager were taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

Yesterday, it was a reported a male teenager had hit a tree to miss an animal on the road in Depot Hill.

Last week, a car veered off the edge on Pilbeam Dr at Mount Archer.

The female driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with chest, back and pelvic injuries.