Two juveniles taken into custody for stolen crashed car
10AM: THE CAR which crashed into a tree this morning has been reported as stolen.
The Holden Barina was stolen was Koongal overnight.
Two juveniles, a male and female have been taken into custody.
7.40AM: A CAR filled with four passengers has crashed into a tree early this morning in North Rockhampton.
The incident occurred on Kerrigan St and Thozet Rd at 5.30am in Frenchville.
Four patients were treated by paramedics.
A man in his 30s and a female teenager were taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.
Yesterday, it was a reported a male teenager had hit a tree to miss an animal on the road in Depot Hill.
Last week, a car veered off the edge on Pilbeam Dr at Mount Archer.
The female driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with chest, back and pelvic injuries.