Two killed after motorbike crashes into pole

A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle hit a pole in Sydney's south west this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Forest Rd near Forshaw Ave at Peakhurst about 11.10am.

The woman was sitting behind the male rider when the motorcycle crashed into the pole after going around a bend on Forest Rd.

PEAKHURST: 2 of 3 eastbound lanes are closed on Forest Rd near Forshaw Ave due to a motorcycle crash. Allow extra travel time and exercise caution. — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) September 8, 2019

They both died at the scene.

Police will now do a forensic examination and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

At Forest Rd one eastbound lane is closed and motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid the area.