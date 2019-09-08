Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two killed after motorbike crashes into pole

by Christopher Harris
8th Sep 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle hit a pole in Sydney's south west this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Forest Rd near Forshaw Ave at Peakhurst about 11.10am.

The woman was sitting behind the male rider when the motorcycle crashed into the pole after going around a bend on Forest Rd.

They both died at the scene.

Police will now do a forensic examination and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

At Forest Rd one eastbound lane is closed and motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid the area.

More Stories

editors picks motorcycle crash sydney

Top Stories

    More than a dozen crews work to contain two fires

    More than a dozen crews work to contain two fires

    Breaking MORE than a dozen fire crews are working to ensure two fires continue to burn within containment lines in the Gladstone region.

    Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    premium_icon Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    Council News Mr Elliot is the true embodiment of 'pure people power'.

    We owe them more than a debt of gratitude

    premium_icon We owe them more than a debt of gratitude

    News Is it fair for firefighting volunteers to suffer economic loss?

    JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    Crime JM Kelly family tells court they're being "stalked and threatened"