Two killed in tragic highway collision

11.30AM: IT IS believed a truck was overtaking a ute towing a caravan when the vehicles collided, killing two people and injuring a third.

The fatal crash happened about 7am on the Carnarvon Highway, 30km south of Rolleston, closing one lane of the highway.

Senior Sargent Max Bennett said when emergency services arrived on scene the ute was on fire.

"The utility was on fire underneath the truck and tragically the two persons in that car were found deceased inside the ute,” he said.

"At this stage the identity of these people are not known to us.”

Mr Bennett said the police understand the B-Double truck may have overtaking the ute when the two vehicle collided.

The driver of the truck escaped the crash without serious injury, sustaining an injury to his arm.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This the second fatal crash on CQ road in 24 hours.

