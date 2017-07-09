25°
Two medical rescues, four break downs in CQ waters

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 9th Jul 2017 6:45 PM
CHSS coast guard.
CHSS coast guard. Yeppoon Coast Guard

THE SIX rescues the Capricorn Coast's coast guard crews carried out over the weekend have come at a higher cost than usual.

As of July 1, the coast guard's electricity bills will be 15% higher. Click here to find out why.

One of the biggest rescues of the weekend included a man injured after falling on rocks on Great Keppel Island and another man who suffered a heart attack while at sea.

The Gormans Removals Rescue crew assisted the Queensland Ambulance Service who were called on Saturday afternoon.

The man suffered severe cuts and abrasions after a fall on rocks.

The patient and his partner were transferred from a tender of Putney Beach at 1.50pm and was returned to the harbour at 2.18pm.

As this operation concluded, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter landed at Rosslyn Bay Harbour to evacuate a suspected heart attack patient who had arrived at the harbour on a private boat.

Earlier that day, a 5.5 m power catamaran with five people on board broke down at Outer Rock.　　RMH Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 10.40am, took the boat in tow at 11.15am and returned to harbour at 12.15pm.

Late in the afternoon, the owner of a 6m jet boat with three adults and five children on board phoned to request assistance after a breakdown at an uncertain location. Gormans Removals Rescue departed at 4.45pm, found the boat after a brief search at a position 3 nm SE of Rosslyn Bay Harbour, took it in tow at 5.10 pm and returned to harbour at 5.25pm.

On Sunday morning, the owner of a 6m half cabin boat returning from the Pinnacles after an overnight fishing trip with two people on board called by radio to request assistance after a breakdown 1nm north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Gormans Removals Rescue departed at 7.45am and returned with the boat in tow at 8.30am.

On Sunday afternoon, the owner of a 30' flybridge cruiser returning from an overnight trip to Lisa Jane Shoal with two people on board called by radio from a position 1km SE of Bluff Rock after a breakdown. Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.20pm, took the boat in tow at 2.35pm and returned to harbour at 3.05pm.

All of the boat owners assisted this weekend were Marine Assist contributors. The financial support from Marine Assist contributors is especially welcome at the present time because the Coast Guard, along with some local businesses, has just lost the discounted off-peak electricity tariffs which have been discontinued by Ergon Energy. From July 1, all electricity used will be charged at a single flat rate which will cause a 15% rise in the cost of electricity at Coast Guard Yeppoon.

The Coast Guard has been receiving many enquiries about closure of anchorages in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area during the Talisman Sabre exercise. The relevant Notices to Mariners are available on the Maritime Safety Queensland website at https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/boating/notices/capricorn-coast/capricorn-coast-outside/index.html

Topics:  boating coast guard electricity bill fishing great keppel island not-for-profit outdoor-living racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rescue

