Two men arrested and charged over wild junior footy brawl

Police have arrested and charged two men over a wild fight at a junior rugby league game in Brisbane which left a dad hospitalised with serious facial injuries.

Detective Inspector Steve Hollands from the East Crime Group said police have a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in custody after their alleged involvement in the fight during an Under-13 Division 1 game between Wynnum and Logan Brothers at Kitchener Park on Sunday.

The two men, who are both from Logan, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Bail has been refused and both men will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The alleged fight left 35-year-old Manly West man, Josh Jones, hospitalised until this morning. Mr Jones has not been charged in relation to the fight.

Queensland Rugby League has warned those involved in the brawl could face life bans.

He is now recovering from home but is believed to need surgery with bayside residents raising almost $10,000 via a GoFundMe page to support the family.

Footage of the fight shows an altercation between rival fans spilling from the grandstands onto the playing field.

Spectators are heard screaming from the grandstand, with one woman shouting "This is f**king bulls**t" and another heard exclaiming "they started it".

In the video, several people are seen throwing punches while a man is kicked in the head while he is down on the ground.

Brisbane father Josh Jones with Laurice. Mr Jones was left with serious facial injuries.

Earlier today, police said investigations suggested the initial alleged assault was unprovoked and took place when Mr Jones was pushed down a set of stairs, accidentally knocking over a 59-year-old woman as he fell.

Police also said Mr Jones attempted to remove himself from the situation by walking onto the sports ground, however the altercation continued and more people became involved.

Insp Hollands said further investigations were being conducted by the Cleveland CIB to see if any other people were involved in the alleged assault.

