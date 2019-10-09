Two men banned from Rocky night clubs after drug bust

POLICE: Two young men are banned from Rockhampton night clubs after being busted with drugs.

A SATURDAY night out has ended in a court date for two Rockhampton men found with 19 capsules of MDMA and $600 of cash.

The 22-year-old and 20-year-old were walking along East Street on Sunday, October 6, at about 1am when police found drugs and cash in their possession.

Rockhampton Tactical Crime Squad arrested the two men after finding the dangerous drug.

The 20-year-old will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 30 charged with possession of a dangerous drug, supplying a dangerous drug and possession of tainted property.

The 22-year-old man will appear on November 4, charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

Both must stay 100 metres away from any licensed venue within the Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct, which runs from South St, Depot Hill, to Cambridge St near the Pilbeam Theatre.

They will also be prevented from entering licensed venues across the state.

Capricornia District Liquor Unit Sergeant Paul Bennett said police are working actively with licensed venues within the Rockhampton SNP to detect the possession, use and supply of illicit drugs.

“The assistance of the venues and crowd controllers is important in detecting these offences both within and around businesses” Sergeant Bennett said.

“The general public have also been paramount in detection of illicit drug offences.

The public are encouraged to advise police if they are aware of any illicit drug offence or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.