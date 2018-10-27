Menu
SNAKES ABOUT: A WARNING to watch out for snakes after two men where bitten at separate locations this morning.
News

Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

Emma Reid
by
27th Oct 2018 9:36 AM

A WARNING to watch out for snakes has come after two men where bitten at separate locations this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics responded to two calls of reported brown snake bites after 8am.

The first report was a 23-year-old man had been bitten at Waterloo, then within the hour the second report another 23-year-old man had been bitten at Branyan.

Emergency service crews are still on the scene at both incidents.

"Both not symptomatic at this stage," the spokesman said.

He said the men would be taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is a timely remind the warmer temperatures and the start of the breeding season meant serpents were on the move and people should stay vigilant.

Last month a 65-year-OLD female was believed to have been bitten by a snake at Agnes Water.

At the time a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman had puncture wounds on her toe.

