Two charged over ‘elaborate’ dead body hoax

TWO men have been charged following an alleged "elaborate hoax" in south Brisbane earlier this year which prompted police to establish a crime scene.

On July 31 at about 9:25pm, police were called to an apartment complex on Oxley Rd at Sherwood after receiving information a man was attempting to put a body in the boot of an Uber.

Police expose Uber 'dead body' prank in Sherwood

Police treated the incident incredibly seriously and a crime scene was established.

Investigators later determined the incident to be an elaborate hoax, and two men were taken into custody a day later to assist with police inquiries.

This morning, a 27-year-old Collingwood Park man and 35-year-old Redbank Plains man, were given a Notice to Appear on one count each of false representation by conduct resulting in police investigation.

The pair are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 18.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said the nature of this alleged incident resulted in significant specialist police resources being deployed unnecessarily to investigate what was considered to be a serious community safety issue.

"Behaviour that results in an ordinary member of the community believing serious harm has happened to another person such that they felt it necessary for police to be called is unacceptable," he said.