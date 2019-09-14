Menu
uber on maggie
Two men found dead after tragic boating accident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2019 9:50 AM
TWO men have been found dead inside a catamaran drifting in waters north of Yeppoon overnight.

A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater about 11.30pm.

Water police attended and found the bodies of a 39-year-old man from Emerald and a 59-year-old from Mackay in the vessel.

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
Police said the catamaran has hit a submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

Police do not yet know what the boat has struck.

It is believed the two men died in the collision, however the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed.

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
There were no other people on-board.

Investigations are continuing.

