Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men hacked at with machete

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Apr 2019 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have charged a Mackay man following an assault with a machete in Goonda early this morning.

Around 4am, emergency services were called to Church St, Goodna, following reports of two men with lacerations to their arms and legs.

A 22-year-old man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and a 55-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Following investigations by police, officers attended an address on Alice St, Goodna, where a man was taken into custody, allegedly in possession of a machete.

Subsequently a 32-year-old Bucasia (Mackay) man has been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

court crime editors picks ipswich magistrates court machete machete attack
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

    premium_icon LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

    News Landry: "We have to do some serious upgrades to that intersection.”

    Multiple teens charged over van theft

    premium_icon Multiple teens charged over van theft

    News The teens were reportedly seen driving dangerously in North Rocky

    Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

    premium_icon Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

    News IN A bold move the iconic Great Western Hotel has gone meat-free!

    Local girl flying high after scholarship win

    premium_icon Local girl flying high after scholarship win

    News Kate Lovegrove has always been drawn to flying