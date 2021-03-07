Menu
Two men were alleged assaulted overnight outside a licensed premise on Normanby St, Yeppoon. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Two men hospitalised after alleged assault outside pub

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Two men were taken to hospital last night after an alleged assault outside a licensed premise on Normanby St, Yeppoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of the alleged incident at 12.08am on Sunday.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, two men, aged 31 and 40 years old, were allegedly punched causing them to fall to the ground.

The spokeswoman said the alleged offender ran from the scene and was picked up by a car.

Both men were transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in stable conditions with head injuries.

The Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one had been arrested or charged over the alleged incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

