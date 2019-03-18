Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek
TWO men have been taken into custody following an incident at a Hill St address in Lakes Creek this morning.
Witnesses reported "about 10 police cars” on the scene with numerous police wearing tactical response gear.
A police spokesman said the incident was now resolved and that police had the situation in hand since receiving a call at 8.15 this morning.
They could not confirm whether it was a hostage situation but it is believed to have been a mental health situation.
No charges have been laid and there is no threat to the community.