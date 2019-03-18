Menu
Police responded to an incident at Lakes Creek this morning
Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek

Christine Mckee
18th Mar 2019 12:05 PM
TWO men have been taken into custody following an incident at a Hill St address in Lakes Creek this morning.

Witnesses reported "about 10 police cars” on the scene with numerous police wearing tactical response gear.

A police spokesman said the incident was now resolved and that police had the situation in hand since receiving a call at 8.15 this morning.

They could not confirm whether it was a hostage situation but it is believed to have been a mental health situation.

No charges have been laid and there is no threat to the community.

