Two men in custody after incident at Lakes Creek

Police responded to an incident at Lakes Creek this morning Trevor Veale

TWO men have been taken into custody following an incident at a Hill St address in Lakes Creek this morning.

Witnesses reported "about 10 police cars” on the scene with numerous police wearing tactical response gear.

A police spokesman said the incident was now resolved and that police had the situation in hand since receiving a call at 8.15 this morning.

They could not confirm whether it was a hostage situation but it is believed to have been a mental health situation.

No charges have been laid and there is no threat to the community.