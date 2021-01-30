Menu
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Two men in hospital after argument allegedly gets physical

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 9:40 AM
A man hit his head after he was allegedly pushed during a verbal altercation in South Rockhampton Friday night.

Emergency services were called to reports of the alleged assault off Denham St and Murray St, Allenstown, at 10.07pm.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, two men, who were known to each other, allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation.

The spokeswoman said the altercation resulted in one of the men allegedly pushing the other, who fell back and hit his head.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported two men in stable conditions to Rockhampton Hospital.

The Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged assault, but investigations were continuing.

Just In

