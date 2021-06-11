Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.
Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.
News

Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

Kristen Camp
by and Kristen Camp
11th Jun 2021 7:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two male patients were taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Mary Valley last night.

They were driving in Amamoor when their vehicle went over an embankment and crashed at 7:05pm Thursday night, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The incident occurred on Dobson Road and Mary Valley Link Road.

They were both transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Police also attended the scene.

Originally published as Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

accident editors picks road crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Indigenous artefact to make 500km journey home to CQ

        Premium Content Indigenous artefact to make 500km journey home to CQ

        Community Hundreds will walk from Brisbane with the 100kg artefact atop a handcart to raise awareness about the return of cultural property to Indigenous land.

        LETTERS: former MasterChef contestant supports Biggest Tea

        Premium Content LETTERS: former MasterChef contestant supports Biggest Tea

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        DV offender exchanges 20+ emails with victim

        Premium Content DV offender exchanges 20+ emails with victim

        Crime The domestic violence order forbade the Central Queensland man from contacting the...

        BMA and BHP argue against CQ miners $1.3m lawsuit

        Premium Content BMA and BHP argue against CQ miners $1.3m lawsuit

        News The Bowen Basin 47 year-old operator claims he has lost strength in his right arm...