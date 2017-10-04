Two men injured in two assaults in South Rockhampton

7am: POLICE are talking to two males at the Rockhampton Hospital who were both assaulted at separate locations this morning.

Reports indicate the two assaults are linked.

It is believed the first assault took place on Archer St near KFC around 6am and was witnessed by a motorist.

Police located a male with cuts to his face on Murray St a short time later and escorted him to hospital.

Reports indicate a 40-year-old male has sustained injuries to his head after being assaulted with a screwdriver. He was treated at a West St, The Range, address by Queensland Ambulance Service and taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Reports at this stage have not indicated how the two incidents are linked.

6.18am: POLICE are looking for three men involved in an armed assault in South Rockhampton this morning.

Reports indicate a motorist witnessed the three men fighting on Archer St, 100 metres away from KFC towards The Range at 6.05am.

It is believed one man, described as about 25-years-old, Caucasian wearing a blue striped shirt, was hitting another male with a fence paling while the alleged victim was on the ground.

Reports indicate the other two males were aged between 30 and 40 and were last seen heading towards KFC while the armed male was walking down a side street.

It is believed one police crew may have found the two males on Murray St between Cambridge and Albert Sts.

Reports indicate one of the males has cuts to his face and is being taken to hospital.