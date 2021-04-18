'It was awful': Two men killed in Caboolture shooting

Bystanders on the scene of a shooting on Lower King St, Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Bystanders on the scene of a shooting on Lower King St, Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Two men have been shot dead in an alleged frenzied shooting at a suburban unit block north of Brisbane.

Police embarked on a manhunt across Brisbane following the flurry of bullets allegedly fired outside the Caboolture townhouse complex at about 5.30pm.

Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Just after 8pm it was confirmed a man in his 20s was taken into custody at Victoria Point, about 80km from the scene.

Witnesses told the Sunday Mail they "couldn't count" the number of shots they heard ring out.

The two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 30s, were later seen lying bloodied and motionless outside the units on busy Lower King St.

It is unclear whether the men were shot inside or outside the unit.

Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Several witnesses said they saw paramedics perform CPR on both men, outside, but they could not be revived and were later declared deceased at the Caboolture Hospital.

A man, who would not be named, said he saw the two bodies on the driveway.

He said he was visiting his friend in a house behind the apartment block when he heard several loud gunshots.

"We heard a lot of gunshots, I couldn't even count how many," he said.

"I was in shock... I knew straight away it was a shooting ... It was awful."

Another witness said he saw one body being pulled from the unit by forensic officers.

"That was the first body that was pulled out," he said.

"After that, I didn't see a second because they had too many people standing in the way."

Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Police and forensic officers descended on the complex, using police tape and marquees to cordon the area and protect the crime scene.

Blue tarps remained on the ground to mark where the bodies had fallen.

Authorities investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Officers in blue forensic suits gathered evidence and spoke to shaken neighbours.

A man in shorts and a t-shirt spoke with police inside the crime scene, wearing forensic covers over his shoes.

Police remained tight-lipped about the alleged motive for the shocking crime.

No charges have been laid, but an update from police is expected overnight.

Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hogan confirmed that a man would undergo a full forensic examination at Caboolture police station on Saturday night.

"We had information that led us to Victoria Point, and a male person has been taken into custody," he said.

"It (the investigation) will be a very long process, at least a couple of days."

Forensic officers on scene after two men were allegedly killed in Caboolture on Saturday night. Picture: David Clark

Reports circulated on social media that Caboolture Hospital went into lockdown following the shooting, but authorities were not able to confirm it.

Late last night residents who had been evacuated from the apartment block were being allowed back.

The residents were escorted back into their apartments by police, and were being asked to wear protective gear on their feet.

Earlier in the evening, locals told The Sunday Mail of their horror in the aftermath of the incident.

A couple, who wish to remain nameless, and who are parents of a 30-year-old man who live in the same apartment building, said they rushed to the scene when they were unable to get through to their son on the phone.

"We raced as soon as we heard," they said.

"We have a son in his 30s who lives in the middle of the unit block, and we were worried sick."

"Thankfully we got into contact with him, and he was down at the police station.

"He is being very helpful with the police investigation."

The roped-off crime scene in Caboolture. Picture: David Clark

Similarly, another man said that his friend, a 30-year-old man, lived in a nearby building and he originally feared for his safety after hearing a description of one of the victims.

He later located his friend safe and well.

Another lady, who lives in a house across the road from the scene, said she saw the alleged gunman jump into a car at 5:15pm and speed away immediately following the shootings.

The woman said the vehicle sped off in the direction of the King Street and Morayfield Road intersection

She said she also saw both men being given CPR by paramedics.